Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cold, gradual clearing this afternoon

Gradual Clearing

Temperatures are cold with an extra breeze in the mountains keeping wind chill values in the 20’s for the Tri-Cities, single digits in the mountains. Clouds will remain through the morning, while gradually clearing out this afternoon with high temperatures near 40 in Tri-Cities, upper 20’s in the mountains.

Work Week Warm-Up

Wednesday will begin a nice trend in our weather, with plentiful sunshine along with warmer conditions. By the end of the week, we will get to enjoy some mild 60’s.

Weekend Outlook

Another rainmaker moves through late Saturday, with mainly scattered showers late Saturday afternoon and evening, then turning cooler Sunday with a chance for a wintry mix in the mountains.