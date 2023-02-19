Good evening everyone. Here is a look at your week ahead.
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
President’s Day: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday Night: A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower possible. Not as cool with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid-50s.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid-50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Have a great night!