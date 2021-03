Storm Team 11: Clouds still trying to clear, but plenty of sunshine in store

Seasonal Day

Sunshine will feel nice this afternoon along with low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Staying Dry This Week

Rain threat will be mainly absent this week with an extended time to dry out. Sunshine and 50’s is exactly where we expect to be for the first full week of March. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s. A cold front passes by Thursday, but brings no precipitation with it. Just slightly cooler temperatures.

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures are trending a little cooler for the weekend in the upper 40’s to near 50, but overall, still bright and beautiful. We rebound back into the upper 50’s to low 60’s by early next week.