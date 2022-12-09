Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead.

For the rest of our Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Towards the evening we will see scattered showers developing across the area around the 6-10p timeframe. The showers will be light and not very widespread. Grab a light rain jacket if you are headed out to any events this evening such as the Tails and Paws Holiday Festival from 3-8p. Friday’s high will be 61 with the rain chance at 50%.

Tonight we will see scattered showers for the first part of the evening with mostly cloudy skies expected otherwise. Patchy dense fog is possible late. The low will be 45.

Saturday we will start off with mostly cloudy skies and maybe a few peeks of sunshine. Rain showers do move back in for the evening with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 60.

Saturday night we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers early. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a low of 43.

Sunday we will see yet another batch of showers move through the morning hours into the early afternoon. The rain chance will be 60%. The skies will be mostly cloudy with a high of 55.

Sunday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 40.

Monday we start the work week much drier with mostly sunny skies and a high of 57.

Monday night the skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 35.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny with a high of 58.

Tuesday night clouds will start to move back in with a low of 38.

Wednesday will likely start dry with scattered showers moving in towards the evening hours. The high will be 54 and the rain chance is 50%.

Wednesday night showers look likely with a low of 40. The rain chance will be 70%.

Thursday we see a 50% chance of scattered showers with a high of 50.

Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday.