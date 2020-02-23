Storm Team 11: Clouds increasing before rain returns

Storm Team 11

Sunday, February 23, 2020



Good morning!

Today

Today we will see sunshine, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Highs temperatures will be near 56 degrees. Winds will be light from the southwest.

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will near 36 degrees. Showers will move in late tonight into early Monday morning.



There is an 80% chance of rain for Monday. After morning showers and a wintry mix in the highest of elevations, it looks like we get a break in the afternoon. The next batch of rain moves in during the evening hours. Rain could be heavy at times.

How much rain?

For the first half of the day mainly light rain is expected, rainfall amounts will near three quarters of an inch. After heavier showers move in later Monday evening, we may see some totals near a half inch to and inch of rain. Overnight Monday showers continue as temperatures near 44 degrees.

Long Term Forecast

After some morning showers Tuesday, some sunshine will move in for the afternoon. Highs will be nice and mild in the low 60s. Overnight temperatures will near the mid 40s.



The next weather maker moves in on Wednesday. There is a 60% chance of rain with highs near 53 degrees. As temperatures drop into the upper 20s overnight, some rain may switch over to some snow.



Thursday will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon sunshine. A cold day is on tap with highs not breaking the upper 30s. Lows will be in the low 20s.



A small disturbance moves through on Friday which will help kick off some rain and snow showers. This system will give us another push of cold air. There is a 30% chance of precipitation. Lows will be near 20 degrees.



Sunshine is in store for Saturday with highs in the upper 30s.



Have a great Sunday!