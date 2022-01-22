Storm Team 11: Clouds increasing and temperatures dropping overnight – A few flurries possible across SW VA Sunday evening

Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Isolated rain and snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Precipitation chance 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday: Wintry weather likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Precipitation chance 60%.

Friday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Precipitation chance 40%.

Saturday: Cloudy with a few flurries early, gradual clearing late with a high near 34. Snow chance 20%.

