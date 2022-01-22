Storm Team 11: Clouds increasing and temperatures dropping overnight – A few flurries possible across SW VA Sunday evening

Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Isolated rain and snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Precipitation chance 20%.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday: Wintry weather likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Precipitation chance 60%.
Friday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Precipitation chance 40%.
Saturday: Cloudy with a few flurries early, gradual clearing late with a high near 34. Snow chance 20%.
Enjoy the rest of your evening.