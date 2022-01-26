Storm Team 11: Clouds clearing with chilly temperatures. Expect colder temperatures Thursday.

Good Wednesday morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Tonight: Clear, with a low around 16. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.



Friday: A chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain showers after 1 p.m. High near 40. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Precipitation chance 60%.



Friday Night: Snow showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Low around 18. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Snow chance 60%.



Saturday: Scattered snow showers before 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind around 10 mph.



Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.



Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.



Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.