Storm Team 11: Clouds clearing tonight, a mild Christmas Eve and Day on the way

Storm Team 11

Monday, December 23, 2019

Happy Monday!

The clouds will continue to clear this evening into the overnight hours. Lows will dip near 38 degrees.

Christmas Eve will be a very mild day. Highs will be near 64 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

As Santa arrives overnight Tuesday, clear skies will keep his visibility perfect. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s. 

Christmas Day will be a carbon copy of Christmas Eve as far as the forecast. Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s.

The mild conditions will continue throughout the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Have a great evening!

