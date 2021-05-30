Storm Team 11: Clouds break up later, sunny Memorial Day

Cloudy & cool again

Mostly cloudy skies will be around today. Clouds will begin to clear later today and especially this evening. We will be cool with high temperatures in the 60s. It will be chilly tonight and as you head out the door tomorrow morning with low temperatures in the 40s.

Memorial Day forecast

Sunshine is back and we are warming up into the upper 70s.

Warming back up

For most of next week, high temperatures will be in the low 80s. Most of us will be dry at least until Thursday as the next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms will be possible at least through Saturday.