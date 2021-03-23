Storm Team 11: Clouds are back today, rain begins to move in tomorrow

Staying Mild Today

Not quite as bright today, but still beautiful and breezy with mild upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains. A downsloping wind will provide the foothills of East TN a little extra warmth with highs in the low 70’s.

Rain Threat Returns Mid-Week

A slight increase in moisture means a few isolated showers possible Wednesday afternoon and evening will warm temperatures in the low to mid 70’s.

Storms Possible Thursday

An incoming storm system will increase our rain threat during the day. A few storms will also be possible Thursday afternoon and evening, although the highest storm threat will be over middle TN into central Kentucky.

Weekend Outlook

Weather will remain warm Saturday with sunshine and mid 70’s. An incoming system will usher in cooler and wet weather Sunday, with scattered showers likely Sunday afternoon along with cooler temperatures in the 60’s.