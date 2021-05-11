Clouds and rain will move back in overnight. Tonight we will be in the mid 40s. As you head out the door tomorrow, some showers may be around. We clear out in the afternoon.
Cooler tomorrow with temperatures in the low 60s. A few showers will be possible tomorrow later in day.
Drier and warmer air will be around this weekend. Temperatures will be back in the 70s. There is a chance of a stray shower on Sunday.
Storm Team 11: Clouds and showers back overnight
