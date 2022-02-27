Good evening. Here is your Sunday evening Storm Team 11 update.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.