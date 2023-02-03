Sunny Friday

Conditions will clear out today with a sunny Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly with low 30’s this morning, mid to upper 30’s this afternoon and wind chills in the 20’s. Mountain temperatures will stay in the 20’s day with wind chills in the teens.

Friday Forecast

Highs Today

Lows Tonight

Nice February Weekend

Time to get out and enjoy some Saturday sunshine along with seasonal mid to upper 40’s.

Highs Saturday

Sunday will be even warmer with low to mid 50’s.

Weekend Outlook

Warmer Next Week

Let the warm-up continue with upper 50’s to low 60’s Monday and Tuesday of next week. In fact, most of next week will be feeling like spring. Next chance for rain will come Wednesday.

7 Day Highs

7 Day Forecast

