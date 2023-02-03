Sunny Friday
Conditions will clear out today with a sunny Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly with low 30’s this morning, mid to upper 30’s this afternoon and wind chills in the 20’s. Mountain temperatures will stay in the 20’s day with wind chills in the teens.
Nice February Weekend
Time to get out and enjoy some Saturday sunshine along with seasonal mid to upper 40’s.
Sunday will be even warmer with low to mid 50’s.
Warmer Next Week
Let the warm-up continue with upper 50’s to low 60’s Monday and Tuesday of next week. In fact, most of next week will be feeling like spring. Next chance for rain will come Wednesday.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP
Storm Team 11 Weather App