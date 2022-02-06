Storm Team 11: Clear & cold this evening – Clouds early then sunny Monday afternoon

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Sunday. Here is your Storm Team 11 evening forecast.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 22. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Scattered showers are possible in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss