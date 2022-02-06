Storm Team 11: Clear & cold this evening – Clouds early then sunny Monday afternoon

Happy Sunday. Here is your Storm Team 11 evening forecast.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 22. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Scattered showers are possible in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.