Storm Team 11: Chilly morning, sunny and mild afternoon

Fall Perfection

Enjoying a perfect fall day starting this morning with a clear and chilly morning in the 40s, followed by a quick warm-up through the day with mid 60’s at noon, low 70s mid-afternoon in the Tri-Cities and 60s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Weather conditions remain near perfect through the weekend with a mostly sunny sky Saturday and a sunny sky Sunday. Temperatures slowly moderate into the mid 70s this weekend, while overnight lows will be closer to 50 by Sunday morning.

Long-term Outlook

A gradually warming trend continues into next week with highs near 80 degrees. Weather conditions also look mainly dry with just a small chance for a few mountain showers early next week.

This weather pattern is looking good for the fall color change that will begin in the next few weeks. Typically, peak fall color occurs in the high elevations in early October, while Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the third week of October. Read more about fall foliage here

