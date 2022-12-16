Forecast

Colder Change Friday

Expect a colder Friday with temperatures in the mid-40s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30s in the higher elevations along with a chilly breeze.

Friday Forecast

Highs Today

Winter Chill for Weekend

The weekend will remain quiet with cold temperatures. Saturday’s highs will range from the 30’s in the mountains to the low 40’s in the Tri-Cities. Sunday will be slightly cooler with upper 30’s.

Weekend Outlook

Arctic Express

Conditions remain quiet and cold early to mid-next week with temperatures not too far from average.

An arctic front arrives Thursday into Thursday night giving us a chance for snow showers, but more significant will be the bitterly cold arctic air injected into the region. Temperatures look to be in the teens and 20’s for highs next weekend, while lows are expected to drop into the single digits in the Tri-Cities, with below zero temperatures possible in the mountains.