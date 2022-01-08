Storm Team 11: Chilly and partly cloudy this evening – Rain returns for the second half of the weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening. Here is your evening Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Rain likely through the afternoon. High near 52. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Rain changing to snow across the mountains. Patchy fog developing. Low around 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 80%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night: A few showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Rain chance 30%.

Saturday: A chance of scattered rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Rain chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss