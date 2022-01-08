Storm Team 11: Chilly and partly cloudy overnight – Rain arriving Sunday mid-morning

Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Rain likely through the afternoon. High near 52. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Rain changing to snow across the mountains. Patchy fog developing. Low around 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night: A few showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Rain chance 30%.

Saturday: A chance of scattered rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Rain chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.