Storm Team 11: Carry the umbrella this afternoon – Much colder air filtering into the region overnight

Happy Sunday afternoon! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Rain likely through the afternoon. High near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Rain likely through late evening. Patchy fog developing overnight. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 22. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A few showers possible, then a slight chance of flurries late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Precipitation chance 30%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday Night: A few showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Rain chance 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers possible through the day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Precipitation chance 40%.

