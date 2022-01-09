Storm Team 11: Carry the umbrella this afternoon – Much colder air filtering into the region overnight

Happy Sunday afternoon! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.
Today: Rain likely through the afternoon. High near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Rain chance 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely through late evening. Patchy fog developing overnight. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 22. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A few showers possible, then a slight chance of flurries late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Precipitation chance 30%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Friday Night: A few showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Rain chance 30%.
Saturday: Scattered showers possible through the day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Precipitation chance 40%.
Have an amazing rest of your afternoon.