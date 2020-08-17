Storm Team 11: Calm and clear tonight, rain chances increasing through week

Storm Team 11

Monday, August 17, 2020

Happy Monday!

Expect calm and clear conditions tonight with a low near 60 degrees. Areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. There is a 30% chance of rain with a high near 85 degrees.

Tomorrow night, a stray shower or storm is possible with a low near 63 degrees.

Rain chances will continue to increase the rest of the work week. The wettest day looks to be Friday with a 70% chance of rain. Rain chances begin to decrease for the weekend.

Have a great night!