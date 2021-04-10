Storm Team 11: Brighter Sunday as sunshine returns, Still a gusty breeze

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, April 10, 2021



The steady rain from earlier is over. Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight. A few showers or drizzle are possible overnight ending by sunrise. A low of 53 degrees.

Clouds early Sunday will give way to full sunshine by mid to late morning. As we dry out, the gusty breeze remains in place. Westerly winds at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, nearly 70 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Mostly clear and cooler Sunday night. A low of 44 degrees.

Lots of sunshine for much of Monday. Mild and breezy. This will be our warmest day of the week. West wind at 10 to 15 mph with a few higher gusts. The high at 74 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 60s in southwest Virginia.

As a weak system moves through Kentucky and West Virginia Monday night and early Tuesday, we may see a few showers, especially the farther north you live. Otherwise, partly cloudy Tuesday and quiet with a high near 70 degrees.

Clouds mixed with sun Wednesday as a cooler northwest breeze sets up. Temperatures only top out in the low to mid 60s at best.



It stays cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s through the rest of the week. We may still some more frost before the month is up.