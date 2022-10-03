Forecast

Afternoon Sunshine

After a cool weekend, clouds will finally clear this afternoon allowing for a brighter finish on this Monday. Temperatures will be milder with upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the mountains.

Monday Forecast

Monday Highs

Milder Change

A warming trend is coming thanks to abundant sunshine and high pressure dominating the region. Temperatures will be closer to 70 Tuesday, low 70’s Wednesday, mid 70’s Thursday.

High temperatures this week

Weekend Outlook

A cold front will deliver cooler change this weekend but without any significant chance for rain. Expect a mostly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday with cooler low to mid 60’s Saturday, mid to upper 60’s Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Fall Color Update

Look for more color in the high elevations this week, especially with ideal weather conditions. Low elevations will see some spotty color as well. Looking forward to brighter colors in the next few weeks.

