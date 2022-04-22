Good Friday morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s to lower 50s this morning with a few clouds.

We will see mostly sunny skies through this afternoon with a high of 80.

This evening the low will be 54 with mostly clear skies.

The weekend looks picture-perfect with very warm temperatures and lots of sunshine expected.

Saturday we will see a high of 83 with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday night will be mild with a low of 54 and mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be even warmer with a high of 84 degrees and abundant sunshine.

Sunday evening we will see a low of 55 with mostly clear skies.

We continue to see very mild conditions into Monday with a high of 85 and mostly sunny skies. We could see a few showers very late Monday evening. Rain chance 20%.

Monday evening will continue to be mild with a low of 54 and mostly cloudy skies. A few showers could develop late in the evening. Rain chance 20%.

Tuesday will be the best chance of rain all week with a 70% chance of widespread showers through the morning and into the afternoon. The high will be cooler at 67 with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday evening we could see a few showers early on in the evening with a low of 39 under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday looks to be the coolest day of the week with a high of 66 and lots of sunshine through the day.

Wednesday evening we will see a very cool low of 38 under mostly clear skies.

Thursday we warm back into the low 70s with lots of sunshine.

Stay up to date with the latest storm team 11 forecast by downloading our free storm team 11 weather app from your apple or google play store.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.