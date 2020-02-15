Storm Team 11: Bright and chilly Saturday, Clouds return for end of weekend

Storm Team 11

Saturday, February 15, 2020



Good morning!



Today will be a bright and chilly day. Highs will top out near 49 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph.



Overnight, clouds will begin to increase. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.



Mostly cloudy skies hold on for Sunday as highs near 53 degrees. There is a 20% chance at a few isolated showers, mainly in the afternoon. Winds will be from the southwest around 5-15 mph. Low temperatures overnight Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s.



Mostly cloudy skies continue into Monday. High temperatures will be near 58 degrees. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 40s.

Long Term Forecast

The next best rain chances move in on Tuesday. There is a 60% chance of showers throughout the day. Highs will be mild near 60 degrees. Low temperatures will be near 42 degrees.



Colder air returns on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s. There is a 30% chance at rain and snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.



Drying conditions move in on Thursday. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Overnight temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s.



Sunshine is in store on Friday with highs in the mid 40s.



Have a great weekend!