Storm Team 11: Bright and breezy Monday

Breezy Monday

Abundant sunshine will continue today along with a breezy afternoon as winds will be gusty at times from the NW at 10 to 30 mph. Temperatures will remain mild in the low 70s in the Tri-Cities, low 60s in the mountains.

Showers Return

A few passing showers will be possible Tuesday, while Wednesday will be noticeably wet with widespread rain around through much of the day. You will be able to track the showers with our interactive radar.

Cool Weather Ahead

Our weather pattern will favor a much cooler set-up later this week as we step away from the summer warmth and into a more spring-like set-up. Expect a cool end to the week as temperatures will remain the 50’s and low 60’s along with another chance for showers this weekend.

