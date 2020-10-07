Storm Team 11: Bright and beautiful tomorrow, changes this weekend

Good evening!



Mostly clear skies continue tonight. Temperatures near the mid to upper 40s.



Some patchy fog may develop late tonight and into tomorrow morning. But another sunny day is in store tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Temperatures overnight Wednesday will be in the low 50s.



We stay dry for the rest of the work week with high temperature in the 70s. Clouds will increase

Friday ahead of tropical moisture heading our way. Rain from Delta will move in over the weekend.



Have a great evening!