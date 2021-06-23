Storm Team 11: Bright and beautiful today as afternoon heats up

Beautiful Day

Time to get outside and enjoy the phenomenal weather. From clear and cool this morning to sunny and pleasant this afternoon, high temperatures are perfect with low 80s in the Tri-Cities, low 70s in the mountains.

Summer Sunshine

Plenty of sunshine is expected the next few days, allowing for a warm finish each afternoon in the mid-80s, while overnight lows will be comfortably cool in the upper 50s.

Spotty Weekend Storms

With a slight increase in moisture, there will be some spotty storms possible Saturday, while Sunday afternoon storms become more scattered. Overall, expect a very seasonable summer weekend.

