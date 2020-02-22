Storm Team 11: Bright afternoon before the clouds return

Storm Team 11

Saturday, February 22, 2020



Good morning!

Today will be a gorgeous day across the region. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast with high temperatures near 52 degrees. Winds will be light.



Tonight, clear skies and calm conditions continue. Low temperatures will be near 25 degrees.



We will begin Sunday with sunshine before clouds begin to increase throughout the day. High temperatures will be near 56 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest around 5-10 mph.



The next rain maker moves in on Monday. There is an 80% chance of showers with mountain showers possible early. Rain will continue much of the day with highs near 50 degrees. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid 40s.

Have a great weekend!