Storm Team 11: Breezy and warmer today

Forecast

Warmer Change 

It is not quite as cool this morning with milder 50s across the region.  With a warm southwest breeze, expect temperatures to climb into the low 80s in the Tri-Cities and mid 70s in the mountains. 

Temperatures stay mild tonight with mid to upper 50s.  

Long-term Outlook 

Temperatures remain warm during the afternoon mid-week with more low 80s Wednesday into Thursday.  Meanwhile, low temperatures will be pleasant with some 50s to low 50s.   

The weekend remains nice with some milder upper 70s.  With moisture returning, we could see a few showers Sunday afternoon, while a scattered chance for showers is expected Monday.  

Fall Color Change 

As we anticipate fall color the next few weeks, Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the third week of October, mountains and higher elevations will likely see peak color much sooner.  Read more about fall foliage here 

