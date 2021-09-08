Storm Team 11: Breezy and warm with scattered showers this evening

Showers Late Wednesday

After a mild morning, an afternoon breeze will pick up as a cool front nears the area this evening. A line of showers will enter Kentucky and Southwest Virginia by the end of the afternoon, while showers look to hold off in the Tri-Cities until this evening. Scattered showers will be around through midnight. Temperatures will be warm again today with mid 80s in the Tri-Cities, 70s in the mountains.

Fall-Like Change

A fresh does of fall-like air arrives tonight with a milder Thursday as high temperatures remain in the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Our sunny and dry weather pattern will continue into and through the weekend with temperatures seasonable in the low to mid 80s, while low temperatures will be comfortably cool in the 50s.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP