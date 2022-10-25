Breezy and Warm

Warm weather is back today as temperatures climb closer to 80 in the Tri-Cities, especially along the foothills of East Tennessee thanks to a downslope wind.

Tuesday Forecast

Winds will be gusty, especially in the mountains where a wind advisory is in effect this afternoon for wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Wind gusts

Wind Advisory

Scattered showers arrive tonight but will be limited in coverage thanks to the drying effect of a downslope wind.

Scattered Showers

Wet Wed Morning

The best time for showers will come early Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures will be trending closer to average to seasonal averages with highs near 70 Saturday and Sunday. Showers will be possible Sunday afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Halloween

Monday is looking wet with scattered showers Monday along with temperatures in the 60s.

7 Day

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP