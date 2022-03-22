Warm weather continues

Enjoy another nice day with a mild breeze and warm temperatures. Highs will range from the low to mid-70s in the Tri-Cities and mid-60s in the mountains.

High winds are expected tonight as winds descend into the foothills of east TN. Johnson county to southern Greene county will be impacted by the strong winds.

Wet Wednesday

A weakening squall line will approach our region late tonight into Wednesday morning with widespread rain expected first thing Wednesday. Additional storms may redevelop Wednesday afternoon and evening with a marginal risk for severe storms.

Cooler end of the week

Conditions will cool down Thursday with temperatures back into the 60s. An even cooler set-up comes Friday with highs only in the 50s for the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.

Chilly Weekend

Chilly air is expected Saturday along with some scattered showers. Given the colder air in the mountains, light snow showers are possible as well for elevations over 4000 feet.

