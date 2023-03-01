Breezy and Warm

Enjoy another spring day with incredibly warm temperatures for March 1st with highs in the mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 60’s in the mountains.

Wednesday Forecast

Watching Flood Risk

Heavy rain is likely starting early Thursday morning with the potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain. Depending on the rain rates, the risk for flooding is there and will be highly dependent on how much rain falls within a few hours of time.

Flood risk tonight into Thursday

Additional rain is likely Thursday evening and Thursday night but without a flood risk.

Watching Severe Storm Risk

A strong system moves into the region Friday and given the dynamics of the system, strong to severe storms are possible starting mid to late afternoon Friday and continuing into the evening. Damaging winds are the main risk, but isolated tornadoes are possible.

Severe Storms Friday

Weather Headlines

Quiet Weekend

Weather conditions quiet down over the weekend with more seasonable conditions with highs in the low to mid 50’s Saturday, mid to upper 50’s Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App