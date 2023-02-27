Rain Likely Late Afternoon

Mist and fog continue early this morning, likely to finally clear out mid-morning with some sunshine midday into mid-afternoon.

Forecast

Another round of rain is expected late this afternoon into early this evening. Rain ends later this evening.

Rain Chances

Next rain maker

Conditions dry out Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, while another system will begin to evolve late Wednesday into Thursday. Showers will become widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Soggy Late Week

Rain and storms are likely Thursday afternoon and Friday with heavy rain possible. This active weather pattern will keep conditions wet through the end of the week.

Sunny Weekend

Conditions will dry out Saturday with sunshine Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Despite the cooler temperatures, it will be perfect timing for sunnier conditions.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

