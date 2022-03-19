Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be breezy and mild with some sunshine during the middle part of the day. Highs will range from the mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Cloudy and cooler conditions are expected tonight with drizzle and light showers tonight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will start out cloudy and cold with areas of drizzle, clearing out during the day with a bright and breezy afternoon with highs in the low 60’s Tri-Cities, low 50’s in the mountains.

Warm then wet next week

Conditions warm back into the 70’s Monday and Tuesday along with a mostly sunny sky. Conditions become more unsettled with a round of rain and storms Wednesday.

