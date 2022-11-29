Breezy and mild Tuesday

Weather conditions look nice through the day with sunshine along with milder low to mid-60s in the Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Expect breezy conditions through the day, while high winds become more likely in the mountains late this evening into the overnight hours as winds gust 60 mph to 70 mph. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect this evening into the overnight hours for Northeast Tennessee Blue Ridge Mountains.

High Winds

High Wind Warning Tonight

Expect a soggy night ahead with widespread rain becoming likely from midnight through Wednesday morning.

Rain Chances Tonight

Soggy Wednesday Morning

Expect a soggy start to Wednesday with very wet conditions area wide with around an inch or two of rain through midday Wednesday. Conditions dry out and clear out very quickly Wednesday afternoon.

Chilly Thursday

Get ready for an extra chill Thursday with cold air rushing in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs Thursday will stay in the 40s.

Forecast Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

Another cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers Saturday into Sunday. Timing seems to be a bit of a challenge, but right now, showers are favoring Saturday over Sunday.

Weekend Forecast

