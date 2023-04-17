Breezy & Cooler 

Conditions are much cooler today with a cool breeze and temperatures in the mid 50’s in the higher elevations to low 60’s in the Tri-Cities.  

Forecast Monday
High Temperatures Today

Quick Warm-up 

After a cold start Tuesday morning in the 30’s, temperatures will quickly rebound Wednesday with highs approaching 80. Temperatures are expected to stay warm into this weekend.  

High Temperatures

Next system 

A cold front is expected Saturday with widespread rain and storms during the day. Conditions will clear and cool down on Sunday with highs in the 50’s to near 60.  

