Breezy & Cooler

Conditions are much cooler today with a cool breeze and temperatures in the mid 50’s in the higher elevations to low 60’s in the Tri-Cities.

Forecast Monday

High Temperatures Today

Quick Warm-up

After a cold start Tuesday morning in the 30’s, temperatures will quickly rebound Wednesday with highs approaching 80. Temperatures are expected to stay warm into this weekend.

High Temperatures

Next system

A cold front is expected Saturday with widespread rain and storms during the day. Conditions will clear and cool down on Sunday with highs in the 50’s to near 60.

