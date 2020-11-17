Storm Team 11: Breezy and chilly tomorrow, even colder tomorrow night

Good evening,



Tonight

It will be another cold and clear night as temperatures near 32 degrees.



Tomorrow

High temperatures will be near 50 degrees. It will be sunny and breezy once again with winds around 10-15 mph from the northwest.



Big Picture

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, will be a frigid one as temperatures drop into the mid 20s. We only warm into the upper 40s on Wednesday, but the sunshine continues.

A warm up begins on Thursday. After starting off in the 20s, we warm near 60s degrees. We continue to warm into the upper 60s for highs and 40s for lows for the weekend.

Our next weather maker returns Monday. There is a 30% chance of rain.



Have a good evening!