Breezy & Chilly

Weather conditions remain chilly today with persistent gusty winds and cool temperatures. High temperatures are expected to be near 60 in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Staying Cool through mid-week

Expect another chilly day Wednesday along with some spotty showers. Highs will stay mainly in the 50’s to near 60 in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s to low 50’s in the mountains.

Wednesday’s High Temperatures

Next system

Rain showers will move back into the region late Friday afternoon into Friday night. The best time for rain looks to shift into Friday night. Temperatures will be warmer in the upper 60’s.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Saturday, widespread rain looks more likely early Saturday morning. Rain will taper off through the day with upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Sunday, get ready to enjoy a beautiful day with sunshine and mid to upper 70’s.

7 Day Forecast

