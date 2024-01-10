Blustery and Cold

Although a wind advisory ends early this morning with wind gusts over 40mph, winds will continue to gust over 30mph through the day.

After snow last night into early this morning, roads could be slick in SW Virginia and in the Blue Ridge Mountains of TN/NC. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m.

Another strong storm system Friday

A developing low-pressure system will bring back strong winds Friday afternoon with the potential for another downslope wind event. Wind gusts could be over 60 mph to 70 mph Friday.

Rain will also become likely late Friday with a very wet Friday evening expected. Rain changes to snow Saturday morning with some light accumulations in the mountains.

Blustery and cold weekend ahead

Strong winds will lead to blustery conditions Saturday. Combined with cold conditions, wind chill values will dip into the teens to low 20s Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend will be quiet and cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Watching snow potential early next week

There is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding snow potential Monday and Tuesday of next week. Given the pattern shift towards much colder change, the way the next system develops will determine how much or how little snow we receive. At this point, we could see very little snow, while on the high end, a few inches are possible in the Tri-Cities. Stay tuned for more details on this.

