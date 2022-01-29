Storm Team 11: Bitterly cold wind chills expected this afternoon – One more night of bitter cold temperatures ahead

Happy Saturday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Scattered flurries before 11 am. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Scattered showers possible, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Rain chance 40%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8 pm. Low around 45. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely. High near 58. Rain chance 60%.

Thursday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers are possible. Low around 33. Precipitation chance 40%.

Friday: A few snow showers and flurries are possible early on, otherwise mostly cloudy with a high near 43. Snow chance 20%.

Enjoy the rest of your morning and afternoon.