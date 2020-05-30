Storm Team 11: Beautiful weekend and cooler temperatures

Storm Team 11

Saturday, May 30, 2020



Good afternoon!



Some changes move in this weekend as our next system moves in today. A few isolated showers are possible as the system moves through the first half of the day, but most of us will not see rain. The general trend will be decreasing clouds throughout the day. High temperatures today will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the northwest around 5-10 mph.



Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be from the north around 5 mph.



Tomorrow will be filled with lots of sunshine! High temperatures will be cooler than today in the low to mid 70s. Winds remain out of the northwest around 5-10 mph. Overnight Sunday, temperatures cool into the mid to upper 40s.



The dry trend continues for the start of your work week, with the exception of an isolated shower around on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid to upper 80s by mid-week. The rain threat returns for most by Thursday.



Have a great weekend!