Mild Weather Continues

Dress for the 40s in the mountains to low 50s in the Tri-Cities while areas of fog will reduce the visibility through sunrise. Afternoon conditions remain mild with temperatures in the low 80s in the Tri-Cities, 70s in the higher elevations.

Race fans will not be disappointed tonight with a clear sky and mild evening with temperatures in the 70s.

Warmer weekend

A gradual warming trend continues into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s, while overnight lows will still be comfortable in the mid-50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the higher elevations.

Forecast Highs

Warm start to Fall

A weak cool front will approach the region early next week which will give us a small chance for showers Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise, expect an overall warm and dry finish to the summer season.

The first full day of fall we could be feeling those 90s with a hot weather pattern taking shape mid to late next week.

7 Day Forecast

