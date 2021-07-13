Storm Team 11: Beautiful summer weather continues

Beautiful Summer Season

Enjoying another mild morning with temperatures in the 60’s. Our rain threat looks lower compared to yesterday given the latest trends in our weather pattern and the latest computer models. Looks like we can expect a few scattered showers and storms late this afternoon and evening as high temperatures approach the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 70’s in the mountains.

Plenty of Summer Sunshine

Nice summer weather continues through mid-July with seasonable heat in the upper 80’s to near 90. Our rain threat looks low in the coming days with generally some spotty showers or storms.

Widespread Wet Weather for the Weekend

An approaching cool front means more of a widespread rain and storm threat this weekend. Saturday looks like the wettest day of the weekend, although scattered showers and storms will be around Sunday as well. Not a washout, but our rain threat will be rising into the weekend.

DOWNLOAD WJHL APP