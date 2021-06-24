Storm Team 11: Beautiful summer weather continues with seasonable temperatures

Plenty of Summer Warmth

A milder morning will lead to a slightly warmer afternoon with highs approaching the mid-80s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid-70s in the mountains.

Nice Weekend Ahead

With a gradual rise in humidity, weekend weather conditions will be very seasonable with plenty of morning sunshine followed by spotty storms Saturday, isolated afternoon storms Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid-70s in the mountains.

Seasonable Weather Pattern Next Week

A Bermuda high-pressure system is expected to set up next week and will provide our region with pleasant summer weather conditions. With a subtle increase in moisture, expect some scattered storms each late afternoon and evening.