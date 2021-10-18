Storm Team 11: Beautiful October day ahead

Beautiful Fall Weather

After some areas of patchy frost, get ready for a nice warm-up today with abundant sunshine and upper 60s in the Tri-Cities and upper 50s in the mountains.

Temperatures will dip back into the upper 30s again tonight with some patchy frost.

Milder Temperatures

Temperatures will continue to moderate back into the low 70s Tuesday, with mid 70s Wednesday. Along with a mostly sunny sky, conditions will remain near perfect this time of year.

Next Weather Change

Another cold front arrives Thursday giving us a few scattered showers late Thursday into Friday followed by slightly cooler 60s Friday.

Cooler Weekend Ahead

Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 60s with some passing clouds Saturday. Some showers look to be possible Sunday but not certain at this point.

Fall Color Change

Look for more beautiful color in the mountains this week as many areas over 3,000 to 5,000 ft. see peak color this week. Meanwhile, color will continue to pop in the lower elevations with peak color in the next two weeks. More details are here

