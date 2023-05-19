Nice Friday
Enjoy a milder morning with mid to upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains. Other than a stray shower, weather conditions are looking good with some sunshine and highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the higher elevations.
Weekend Outlook
Rain is still expected on Saturday, although with a slower-moving system, the best time for rain is now favoring midday to mid-afternoon.
Sunday is looking good with sunshine and upper 70’s to near 80.
Next Week
Weather conditions remain seasonal with daytime temperatures in the upper 70’s to near 80, while low temperatures are comfortably cool in the low 50’s.
Overall, conditions are looking drier than average with only stray showers possible.
