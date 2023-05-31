Beautiful May Day

Enjoying another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather as highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s to low 70’s in the mountains. A few spotty showers are possible, but rain chances are very minimal.

Forecast Today

Highs Today

Summer Heat

Get ready for some summer heat the next few days with low 80’s Thursday, mid 80’s Friday and Saturday.

Warming Trend

Weekend Outlook

Saturday is looking warm with mid 80’s and isolated p.m. storms.

Sunday, we can expect low to mid 80’s with a better chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Weekend Outlook

Next Week

Weather conditions are trending milder/wetter with highs back in the 70’s.

First full week of June

7 Day Forecast

