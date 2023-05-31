Beautiful May Day
Enjoying another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather as highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s to low 70’s in the mountains. A few spotty showers are possible, but rain chances are very minimal.
Summer Heat
Get ready for some summer heat the next few days with low 80’s Thursday, mid 80’s Friday and Saturday.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday is looking warm with mid 80’s and isolated p.m. storms.
Sunday, we can expect low to mid 80’s with a better chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms.
Next Week
Weather conditions are trending milder/wetter with highs back in the 70’s.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP
Storm Team 11 Weather App