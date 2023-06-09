Beautiful Day

After a chilly start in the 40’s, a sunny sky will give temperatures an added boost through the afternoon as high temperatures range from the mid to upper 60’s in the mountains to the mid to upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities.

Forecast today

Weekend Outlook

Enjoy a perfect start to the weekend with sunshine and low 80’s Saturday. An incoming system will have a chance to spoil parts of Sunday as rain looks to become more scattered Sunday afternoon and evening.

The best time for rain still favors Sunday night into Monday with widespread rain likely early next week.

Weekend Outlook

Air Quality

Air quality is in the moderate category for much of the region which essentially means the smoky haze will have little to no effect on most people, although could be unhealthy for sensitive groups with respiratory issues.

Air Quality Index

We will monitor the air quality in the coming days as additional smoke from wildfires in Canada is expected to drift south given the overall weather pattern.

Smoke

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App