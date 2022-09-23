Happy Fall

The first day of fall is perfect with a cool morning in the 40s, while the afternoon will be sunny and mild with low 70s in the Tri-Cities, 60s in the mountains.

Friday Forecast

Friday’s Highs

Football Forecast

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers late in the day along with mild low 70s.

UT Football Forecast

Sunday will offer scattered showers during the day with low 70s.

Weekend Outlook

Outlook Next Week

Temperatures are below average for much of next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Conditions are expected to remain dry. Any tropical activity may increase our chance for showers late next week into next weekend.

Next Week

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP